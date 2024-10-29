How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS Playoffs match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tuesday's meeting between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United at America First Field will bring a close to the opening round of matches in the Major Soccer League (MLS) Playoffs.

RSL defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in the regular season to finish third in the Western Conference, while the Black and Blue finished sixth in the East courtesy of a 4-1 victory over St. Louis City in their final fixture of the regular season.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS Playoffs match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and FS2 (Fox Sports 2).

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: America First Field

MLS Playoffs match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni would not be able to call upon the services of Bode Hidalgo and Philip Quinton due to injury, and Brayan Vera is suspended, while Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla are doubts about the tie.

Diego Luna will continue in midfield, with Chicho Arango leading the line.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brown, Glad, Brody, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Julio; Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Holt, M. Silva, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Bonilla, Rivera, Brown, Katranis, Orozco Midfielders: Ojeda, Ruiz, Luna, Marczuk, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Goncalves, Bell, Brook, Kei, Paul, Michel, Gozo

Minnesota United team news

Matus Kmet' will remain sidelined with a thigh injury, as the Loons boss Eric Ramsay is likely to name a similar lineup to the St. Louis City win on Decision Day.

As such, the likes of Michael Boxall, Joseph Rosales, Robin Lod and Kelvin Yeboah are all expected to start from the onset once again, while Jeong Sang-bin pushes for a start despite scoring a brace after coming off the bench last time out.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Harvey, Boxall, Diaz, Rosales; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Lod, Oluwaseyi; Yeboah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Bristow, Markanich, Bacharach, Taylor, Diaz Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra, Dotson, Nyeman, Harvey, Mesanvi Forwards: Fragapane, Yeboah, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Adebayo-Smith

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 2, 2024 Real Salt Lake 0-0 Minnesota United MLS April 6, 2024 Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS June 24, 2023 Real Salt Lake 2-2 Minnesota United MLS May 27, 2023 Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS April 31, 2022 Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota United MLS

