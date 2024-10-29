How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tuesday's meeting between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United at America First Field will bring a close to the opening round of matches in the Major Soccer League (MLS) Playoffs.
RSL defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in the regular season to finish third in the Western Conference, while the Black and Blue finished sixth in the East courtesy of a 4-1 victory over St. Louis City in their final fixture of the regular season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|Apple TV
|Watch here
|FS1
|Watch here
|FS2
|Watch here
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS Playoffs match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and FS2 (Fox Sports 2).
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|America First Field
MLS Playoffs match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, United States.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, in the US.
Team news & squads
Real Salt Lake team news
Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni would not be able to call upon the services of Bode Hidalgo and Philip Quinton due to injury, and Brayan Vera is suspended, while Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla are doubts about the tie.
Diego Luna will continue in midfield, with Chicho Arango leading the line.
Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brown, Glad, Brody, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Julio; Arango.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Holt, M. Silva, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Bonilla, Rivera, Brown, Katranis, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Ruiz, Luna, Marczuk, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings
|Forwards:
|Arango, Goncalves, Bell, Brook, Kei, Paul, Michel, Gozo
Minnesota United team news
Matus Kmet' will remain sidelined with a thigh injury, as the Loons boss Eric Ramsay is likely to name a similar lineup to the St. Louis City win on Decision Day.
As such, the likes of Michael Boxall, Joseph Rosales, Robin Lod and Kelvin Yeboah are all expected to start from the onset once again, while Jeong Sang-bin pushes for a start despite scoring a brace after coming off the bench last time out.
Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Harvey, Boxall, Diaz, Rosales; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Lod, Oluwaseyi; Yeboah.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin, Smir
|Defenders:
|Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Bristow, Markanich, Bacharach, Taylor, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Rosales, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra, Dotson, Nyeman, Harvey, Mesanvi
|Forwards:
|Fragapane, Yeboah, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Adebayo-Smith
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2, 2024
|Real Salt Lake 0-0 Minnesota United
|MLS
|April 6, 2024
|Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|June 24, 2023
|Real Salt Lake 2-2 Minnesota United
|MLS
|May 27, 2023
|Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|April 31, 2022
|Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota United
|MLS