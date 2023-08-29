Salford City vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Salford and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Salford City and Leeds United will be looking to make it into the third round of the Carabao Cup when the two sides clash at the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday.

The League Two outfit already defeated one Championship side in Preston United 4-2 on penalties in this competition, and are coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 home defeat against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

Whereas Daniel Farke's Leeds overcame League One side Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, most recently securing a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salford vs Leeds kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Peninsula Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United will be played at the Peninsula Stadium in Salford, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on August 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Salford vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Salford team news

Salford boss Neil Wood may name a similar line-up from the Accrington loss, although Ryan Watson may make it in the XI after converting from the spot in their most recent encounter.

Among the goals in the Preston game, Connor McLennan will be aiming to start ahead of Matt Smith alongside Callum Hendry up front. Defender Adrian Mariappa is expected to be brought back into the XI as well.

Salford possible XI: Cairns; Mariappa, Tilt, Vassell; Bolton, Watson, Mallan, Garbutt; McAleny; McLennan, Hendry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Cairns, Wright Defenders: Tilt, Vassell, Mariappa, Garbutt, Berkoe, Shephard Midfielders: Watson, Watt, Mallan, Ashley, Lund, Bolton, Nmai, McLennan Forwards: Hendry, Morton, McAleny, Smith, Pedro, Dackers

Leeds team news

Sam Byram got injured in the seven-goal thriller against Ipswich, as the left-back joins Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo in the treatment room.

Leo Fuhr Hjelde is likely to replace Byram, while the likes of Karl Darlow, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt would be eyeing a spot in the XI.

Ian Poveda and Daniel James will need to pass a late fitness test.

Leeds possible XI: Darlow; Drameh, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde; Shackleton, Gyabi; Summerville, Greenwood, Sinisterra; Gelhardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

The last time the two sides met in the League Cup, which is incidentally the only other time this fixture took place, Leeds United beat Salford City 3-0.

Date Match Competition Aug 13, 2019 Salford City 0-3 Leeds United League Cup

Useful links