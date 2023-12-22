Salernitana vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their place in the Serie A top three on the standings when Rossoneri take on rock-bottom Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium on Friday.

Stefano Pioli's men are five points behind second-placed Juventus and four points ahead of Bologna ahead of the match, while the hosts look to snap a three-game losing run in the Italian top flight.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salernitana vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Arechi Stadium

The Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on December 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Salernitana vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States (US). Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Salernitana team news

Federico Fazio is back from his suspension, as the Garnets boss Filippo Inzaghi will now only miss the services of Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa due to a shoulder problem.

With Inzaghi unlikely to make changes despite his side falling to a 4-1 loss to Atalanta the last time out, Matteo Lovato would start on the bench again.

Salernitana possible XI: Costil; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola, Mazzocchi; Maggiore, Coulibaly, Martegani; Candreva, Dia, Tchaouna.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani Forwards: Dia, Botheim, Ikwuemesi, Simy, Stewart, Jovane, Sfait, Tchaouna

AC Milan team news

Midfielder Yunus Musah will be sidelined until the new year after picking up a muscle injury, while Tommaso Pobega picked up a hamstring injury in the Monza win last weekend.

As such, Pogeba's replacement in Jan-Carlo Simic should continue alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Pioli is set to remain without the injured lot of Noah Okafor, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu, but skipper Davide Calabria should be back from his ban to feature at right-back.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Reijnders, Simic, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Salernitana and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 13, 2023 AC Milan 1-1 Salernitana Serie A January 4, 2023 Salernitana 1-2 AC Milan Serie A February 19, 2022 Salernitana 2-2 AC Milan Serie A December 4, 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Salernitana Serie A January 31, 1999 AC Milan 3-2 Salernitana Serie A

