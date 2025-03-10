How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers is set to take place on March 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to end a six-game losing streak.

Edmonton has a little better offensive output than Buffalo, which is in 12th place with 3.25 goals per game, while Edmonton is in ninth place with 3.25 goals per game.

The Oilers have been more consistent, giving up only 2.94 goals per game (13th place), while the Sabres have struggled defensively, giving up 3.50 goals per game, placing them close to the bottom at 30th.

This game will be the second encounter of the season. Edmonton prevailed 3-2 in their last meeting. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dominated the Oilers in that game with two goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in an epic NHL battle on March 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date March 10, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had two shutouts despite a 20-20-4 record, and 3.14 GAA, with .890 save percentage.

James Reimer of Edmonton has a 2-7-2 record, a 2.99 GAA, a .895 save percentage, and no shutouts.

Tage Thompson leads Buffalo with 54 points, 31 goals, and 23 assists.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Greenway Illness Day-to-Day Jin Kulich Illness Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Edmonton's Stuart Skinner has a 22-15-4 record and 2.87 GAA, including a .897 save percentage.

Calvin Pickard has a 15-7-0 record and 2.76 GAA.

Leon Draisaitl has 94 points, 46 goals, and 48 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Day-to-Day John Klingberg Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Based on the last five matches, the Oilers have prevailed in three of them, including an overwhelming 8-3 victory in March of last year. The Oilers have continuously outscored the Buffalo Sabres, winning two of their games by a 3-2 margin, even though they did achieve a close 3-2 victory in March 2024.

Edmonton is anticipated to dominate possession and generate more scoring opportunities because of their enhanced offensive firepower and capacity to produce more shot attempts.

Given how poorly they have performed defensively this season, Buffalo will have to tighten up. The Oilers could defeat the Sabres in a close game if previous history is any indication, but Buffalo might fight to halt their losing streak.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Oilers 3-2 Sabres Mar 22, 2024 Oilers 8-3 Sabres Mar 09, 2024 Sabres 3-2 Oilers Mar 07, 2023 Oilers 3-2 Sabres Oct 19, 2022 Sabres -2 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage