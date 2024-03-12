Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Saarbruecken and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saarbruecken will take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the quarter-final of the DFB Pokal at the Ludwigspark Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga side are 12th in the domestic league standings and have managed to win just one out of their last eight matches. Their opponents, playing in Germany's third-tier, are unbeaten in their last six games, albeit around teams that are not as competitive as those in the top-tier league in Germany. A shock result is possible in knockout ties and the hosts will be banking on that aspect to make headlines in this mid-week fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Saarbruecken vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.30 pm ET Venue: Ludwigspark Stadium

The match will be played at the Ludwigspark Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Saarbruecken vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Saarbruecken team news

The home team will miss the services of Patrick Schmidt, Sebastian Jacob, Richard Neudecker, and Bone Uaferro due to injuries of different severities. They will be dealing with a monumental challenge, going up against a Bundesliga side in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Saarbrucken possible XI: Schreiber; Rizzuto, Kerber, Zeitz, Thoelke, Gaus; Naifi, Rabihic, Sontheimer; Brukner, Biada.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotyrba, Paterok, Schreiber Defenders: Becker R., Becker D., Boeder, Gaus, Recktenwald, Rizzuto, Thoelke, Di Michele Sanchez Midfielders: Biada, Breuer, Civeja, Kerber, Sontheimer, Zeitz Forwards: Brünker, Günther-Schmidt, Naïfi, Rabihic, Stehle

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Gladbach will also be without Tomas Cvancara and Alassane Plea, who are both out with ankle and foot injuries, respectively.

Robin Hack, who scored two quick goals after coming on as a substitute in last weekend's draw against Cologne, will likely vie for a starting position in the attack for Tuesday's match.

Monchengladback possible XI: Nicolas; Scally, Woeber, Elvedi, Netz; Neuhaus, Weigl, Kone; Hack, Jordan, Honorat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel Defenders: Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Netz, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Kramer, Kone, Neuhaus, Reitz Forwards: Hack, Sanches, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Jordan, Ranos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/07/23 Saarbrücken 1 - 2 Borussia M'gladbach Friendly 13/07/11 Saarbrücken 1 - 0 Borussia M'gladbach Friendly 17/12/00 Saarbrücken 0 - 4 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 2 12/08/00 Borussia M'gladbach 0 - 0 Saarbrücken Bundesliga 2 08/05/93 Saarbrücken 0 - 4 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga

Useful links