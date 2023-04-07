Wrexham suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat to Halifax Town on Good Friday and have been overtaken by Notts County in the push for promotion.

Wrexham suffer shock defeat

Promotion hopes take a hit

Host leaders Notts County next

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's promotion hopes took a blow on Friday as they slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat to Halifax Town in the National League. The loss sees Reynolds's team slip down to second place in the table, behind Notts County, who enjoyed a 3-0 win at Wealdstone. The result brings an end to the Red Dragons' record of 28 league games unbeaten.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's results set up Monday's clash between Wrexham and Notts County at the Racecourse Ground perfectly. The two teams are both locked on 100 points at the top of the standings, although Wrexham do have a game in hand on the Magpies.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The lads aren’t used to losing. They’re a bit stunned in there because we know we didn’t really deserve anything from that second period and the first period we had chances to be out of sight," said manager Phil Parkinson. “The players are quiet because they care a lot and they’re used to winning. But today is a real reminder for us that in any game of football there’s no divine right to turn up and win. You have to be strong as a team and be resilient."

DID YOU KNOW? Macaulay Langstaff has scored 41 goals for Notts County in the National League this season, a record for a single campaign since the division was rebranded in 2015 (overtaking Ricky Miller's 40 in 2016-17).

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham host Notts County on Monday in a game where the winners will be favourites to go on and secure promotion. Only top spot guarantees automatic promotion to the English Football League.