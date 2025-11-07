How to watch today's Rutgers vs Maryland NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Piscataway will witness a critical Big Ten clash on Saturday, when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights lock horns with the Maryland Terrapins at the SHI Stadium.

Rutgers enters this game on the back of a loss to Illinois (35-13). However, the victory over Purdue (27-24) will help them gather motivation to outwit the Terrapins on home turf and improve their 4-5 overall record.

Maryland have a 4-4 overall record and a 1-4 record in the Big Ten. They have lost four of their last five matches, and the latest defeat to second-ranked Indiana (55-10) has added to the team's misery. They haven't won a game in October, and would want to revive their spirit and form when they travel to New Jersey, and add their fifth win of the campaign in what is going to be their second game in November.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Rutgers vs Maryland: Date and kick-off time

The Rutgers vs Maryland game will be played on November 8 at the SHI Stadium.

Date November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 02:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers vs Maryland on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FS1

: FS1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Rutgers vs Maryland Team News

Rutgers Team News

Rutgers have a huge list of questionables, including wide receiver Jourdin Houston, tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr., defensive back Al-Shadee Salaam, and running back Terrell Mitchell. Players like linebacker Moses Walker, defensive lineman Braxton Kyle, offensive linemen Dantae Chin and Nick Oliveira, defensive backs Noah Shaw and Steven Murray, running back CJ Campbell Jr., and defensive lineman Doug Blue-Eli are out, among others.

Maryland Team News

For Maryland, wide receiver Ryan Manning, quarterback Justyn Martin, offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist, and defensive back Lloyd Irvin III are listed as questionable. A few players, including running backs Solomon Foye and Bud Coombs, and offensive lineman Michael McMonigle, are ruled out for this clash.