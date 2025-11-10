The Maine Black Bears tipped off their new campaign last Monday on the road against George Washington. Despite keeping things close early and trailing by just four at the break, Maine’s offense went ice cold in the second half, managing only 22 points and ultimately falling 67-47.

Meanwhile, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a season that saw them match their 15-win total from the previous year. They wrapped up the 2023–24 campaign with a 15-17 overall record and an 8-12 mark in an ultra-competitive Big Ten Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers vs Maine NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers vs Maine: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Maine Black Bears in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, November 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ.

Date Sunday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike’s Arena Location Piscataway, NJ

How to watch Rutgers vs Maine on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Rutgers and Maine live on the Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Rutgers vs Maine team news & key performers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Tariq Francis took charge offensively, dropping 20 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Dylan Grant provided solid support with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jamichael Davis rounded out the balanced attack, contributing 15 points, six boards, and three assists in the winning performance.

Guard Tariq Francis, an NJIT transfer, jump-started the Rutgers offense in the season opener with 20 points, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc. Backcourt mate Jamichael Davis followed up with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while forward Dylan Grant contributed a strong 17-point, seven-rebound outing to round out a balanced scoring effort.

Maine Black Bears team news

On the other side, Ryan Mabrey paced the scoring effort with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Bashir N’Galang chipped in 11 points and three boards in just 19 minutes of action. For Maine, TJ Biel paced the team with 13 points in the matchup against George Washington, and guard Ryan Mabrey led the charge with 14 points in the setback to Stony Brook.

Freshman forward Ace Flagg, the twin brother of standout Cooper Flagg, has made an early impact as well, averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.