How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15) aim to keep their road dominance alive as they put a four-game away winning streak on the line against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16) on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Minnesota has struggled for consistency, winning just four of its last nine outings. The Golden Gophers have dropped three of their past four contests, falling to Penn State, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, with their lone victory in that stretch coming on the road against Nebraska. They currently sit 12th in the Big Ten standings, locked in a four-way tie with Nebraska, USC, and Rutgers.

Rutgers hasn't fared much better. The Scarlet Knights have stumbled down the stretch, losing eight of their last 12 matchups. They return home after a tough two-game road swing that saw them suffer back-to-back defeats at the hands of Michigan and Purdue. Their loss to the Boilermakers was particularly brutal, as Rutgers conceded a season-high 100 points. They currently occupy 14th place in the Big Ten standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Rutgers, meanwhile, is led by a dynamic freshman duo. Dylan Harper paces the team with 19.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, while Ace Bailey adds 18.0 points and 7.1 boards. The Scarlet Knights also get production from Lathan Sommerville (7.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG), Jeremiah Williams (7.0 PPG), and Jordan Derkack (5.8 PPG).

Minnesota Golden Gophers news & key performers

For Minnesota, Dawson Garcia has been the go-to guy, leading the team with 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Other key contributors to watch include Lu'Cye Patterson (11.8 PPG), Mike Mitchell Jr. (8.8 PPG), and Parker Fox (5.9 PPG).