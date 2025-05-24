Everything you need to know about the UFL matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the DC Defenders, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Roughnecks are scheduled to battle against the DC Defenders to start a high-voltage UFL game on May 25, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. In their most recent encounter, the Defenders defeated the Arlington Renegades 33–30. In the meantime, the Roughnecks lost to the Panthers 30–18 in their most recent game.

The Defenders' ability to regularly score points is shown by their 24.0 points per game average, which is much greater than the Roughnecks' 17.1 average.

Additionally, DC has a more effective passing game than Houston, averaging 245.5 passing yards per game as opposed to 168.5.

The Defenders are gaining 99.5 rushing yards per game compared to the Roughnecks' 91.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Roughnecks vs DC Defenders UFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Roughnecks vs DC Defenders: Date and kick-off time

The Houston Roughnecks will take on the DC Defenders in an electrifying UFL on May 25, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date May 25, 2025 kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Houston Roughnecks vs DC Defenders team news

Houston Roughnecks team news

McClendon has passed for 1,039 yards in five games, earning 207.8 yards per game, a 66.5% completion rate, and has thrown three interceptions and four touchdowns.

Zaquandre White has averaged 42.9 yards per game on the ground, accumulating 300 running yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Justin Hall has taken in 32 catches over 237 yards (39.5 a game) and two touchdowns in the receiving department.

DC Defenders team news

Jordan Ta'amu has completed 50.2% of his passes, amassed 1,473 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions this season.

Chris Rowland has contributed significantly to the receiving game, hauling in 33 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns.

Deon Jackson has contributed 357 rushing yards to the team's offensive output on the ground.