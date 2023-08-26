Ross County vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be on the road this weekend as they face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership at the Global Energy Stadium. Last season's Scottish league runners-up started their 2023-24 season with a defeat against Kilmarnock but they have since gone on an unbeaten run that has now lasted five fixtures.

The hosts, on the other hand, had a difficult season opener against defending champions Celtic. But since their defeat in the first game, they have managed to win their second league game against St. Johnstone and a League Cup fixture against Airdrieonians. However, it will still be a huge task to overcome Rangers' challenge this weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ross County vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Global Energy Stadium

The game between Ross County and Rangers will be played at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ross County vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ross County team news

The Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are still out due to ACL injuries, and Yan Dhanda is doubtful for Saturday's game after sitting out the victory against Airdrieonians because of a hip issue.

Having netted a goal as a substitute in the previous match, Eamonn Brophy will hope to secure a starting position, potentially replacing Simon Murray or Jordan White.

Ross County predicted XI: Laidlaw; Baldwin, Leak, Harmon; Brown, Randall, Loturi, Turner, Sims; Brophy, White.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laidlaw, Munro, Ross Defenders: Randall, Purrington, Baldwin, Harmon, Smith, Ewan, Brown, Nightingale, Reid Midfielders: Sims, Loturi, MacKinnon, Tillson, MacLeman, MacLeod, Robesten, Henderson, Allardice, Turner, Sheaf Forwards: Murray, Hiwula, Wright, Samuel, White, Brophy

Rangers team news

Steven Davis and Ridvan Yilmaz haven't played this season for Rangers due to ongoing recovery from ACL and muscle injuries respectively.

After recovering from sickness, Ben Davies was available but unused substitute in the recent midweek game. He is expected to challenge Connor Goldson and John Souttar for the centre-back position on Saturday.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram, Dowell; Cantwell, Danilo, Lammers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Rangers 2 - 1 Ross County Scottish Premiership December 2022 Ross County 0 - 1 Rangers Scottish Premiership August 2022 Rangers 4 - 0 Ross County Scottish Premiership May 2022 Rangers 4 - 1 Ross County Scottish Premiership

Useful links