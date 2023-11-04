Ross County vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Premiership game

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Scottish Premiership leaders, Celtic will face off with Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Having registered draws in back-to-back away games against Dundee, Motherwell and Hibernian, dropping more points can possibly lead to County dropping into the relegation zone.

The Bhoys, who last defeated St. Mirren 2-1, will be aiming to open up a 13-point gap between themselves and second-placed Rangers.

Ross County vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am EDT Venue: Global Energy Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic will be played at Victoria Park - commercially known as Global Energy Stadium - in Dingwall, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8:30 am EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Ross County vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ross County team news

Josh Reid and Ben Paton are on the positive path toward recovery from toe and knee injuries, respectively, but this game would come too soon for the duo.

Meanwhile, Simon Murray will be looking to add to his tally of 10 goals from 16 games so far this season.

Ross County possible XI: Laidlaw; Brown, Baldwin, Leak, Purrington; Loturi, Randall, Allardice, Turner; Brophy, Murray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laidlaw, Munro Defenders: Baldwin, Leak, Smith, Nightingale, Purrington, Harmon, Randall, Brown Midfielders: Allardice, Tillson, High, Callachan, Turner, Loturi, Sheaf, Henderson, Dhanda, Sims Forwards: Brophy, White, Hiwula, Murray, Samuel

Celtic team news

Brendan Rodgers will have an eye out for the upcoming Champions League game against Atletico Madrid while naming his side for the domestic league outing.

However, there are still quite a few absentees at the club, as Marco Tilio hasn't played a game since his move from Melbourne City, while Liel Abada is ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

Reo Hatate and James McCarthy are sidelined with hamstring issues, while Stephen Welsh misses out on account of an ankle injury.

However, there is a positive as Maik Nawrocki has returned to training following a hamstring problem of his own.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Forrest, Kyogo, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Aug 5, 2023 Celtic 4-2 Ross County Scottish Premiership Apr 2, 2023 Ross County 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership Nov 12, 2022 Celtic 2-1 Ross County Scottish Premiership Aug 31, 2022 Ross County 1-4 Celtic Scottish League Cup Aug 6, 2022 Ross County 1-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership

