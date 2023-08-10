Rosenborg vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Rosenborg and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rosenborg will take on Hearts in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League at the Lerkendal Stadium on Thursday. It will be the first leg of a two-legged fixture and both teams will be looking to get an early advantage.

Hearts began their Scottish Premiership journey with a triumphant 2-0 victory over St. Johnstone. Yutaro Oda and Lawrence Shankland found the net in the second half of the game.

Rosenborg secured passage to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers by clinching a 5-4 aggregate victory against Crusaders in the previous round. Hearts, having secured a fourth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, received a direct advancement to this stage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rosenborg vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: August 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: Lerkendal Stadium

The game between Rosenborg and Hearts will be played at the Lerkendal Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 1 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Rosenborg vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Rosenborg vs Hearts fixture will not be televised in the US. However, match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rosenborg team news

Rosenborg will be without Ole Saeter and Noah Holm as they have both been ruled out due to injuries. The former is only likely to miss a few matches whereas Holm may only return in September.

Ulrik Jenssen and Erlend Reitan are set to once more take up positions in the central defense, while Santeri Vaananen and Edvard Tagseth will retain their spots as part of a midfield trio.

Rosenborg predicted XI: Hansen; Cornic, Reitan, Jenssen, Pereira; Nypan, Vaananen, Tagseth; Holse, Isak, Nelson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hansen, Sander Tangvik Defenders: Reitan, Augustinsson, Henriksen, Rosten, Pereira, Tagseth, Jenssen, Adam Andersson, Cornic Midfielders: Skjelbred, Vaananen, Tobias Borkeeiet, Carlo Holse, Emil Frederiksen, Sam Rogers, Morten Bjorlo, Olaus Skarsem, Sverre Nypan Forwards: Isak Thorvaldsson, Bjorlo, Skarsem,, Jayden Nelson, Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul, Magnus Holte,

Hearts team news

Hearts' primary offensive asset once again is Lawrence Shankland, who impressively scored 24 goals in the previous season and is set to lead the line again against Rosenborg.

At present, Hearts only have Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon unavailable and will be hoping to see off Rosenborg's challenge on Thursday.

Hearts predicted XI: Klark; Atkinson, Kent, Rowles, Kingsley, Devling, Hering, Oda, Lowry, Forrest, Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, Clark, McGovern Defenders: Kent, Kingsley, Halkett, Atkinson, Rowles, Cochrane, Neilson, Sibbick Midfielders: Haring, Baningime, Grant, Nieuwenhof, Devlin, Halliday, Pollock, Lowry Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, McKay, Tagawa, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between Rosenborg and Hearts. Both teams will be looking to claim a first leg advantage in this fixture.

Useful links