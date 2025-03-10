How to watch today's Rose vs Vinyl Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Rose and the Vinyl, including how to watch and team news.

Rose (7-6) is set to square off against Vinyl (5-8) in Monday’s Unrivaled regular-season finale, with Vinyl's playoff aspirations hanging in the balance.

Angel Reese notched another double-double, but her efforts weren’t enough to lift Rose BC past the Lunar Owls in Friday's Unrivaled showdown. Despite the setback, Rose BC remains playoff-bound but now sits at 7-6 on the season.

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl Basketball Club squared off against Phantom BC in their second-to-last regular-season matchup at the Unrivaled Basketball League on Saturday. Despite a valiant effort, Vinyl fell short in a hard-fought 80-74 battle. The loss put a dent in Vinyl's playoff aspirations, but the team remains in the hunt for the final postseason berth with one game left to play.

Rose vs Vinyl: Date and tip-off time

The Rose will square off against the Vinyl in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Rose vs Vinyl on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rose and the Vinyl live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Rose team news & key players

Last time out, Rose BC battled hard and found itself locked at 42-42 with under three minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, the Lunar Owls seized momentum with a 12-4 surge to close the period, pulling ahead before controlling the final frame to seal a 66-56 result.

Reese was a bright spot in the defeat, delivering 17 points and 10 rebounds while converting 50% of her shots. She also contributed defensively with a block and a steal.

Vinyl team news & key players

Aliyah Boston hasn't seen extended action at Unrivaled, averaging just nine minutes per game. However, she consistently makes an impact when called upon, posting solid averages of 5.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Boston shares the court with a talented group, including Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Arike Ogunbowale, Jordin Canada, and Rae Burrell.

