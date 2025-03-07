How to watch today's Rose vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Rose and the Lunar Owls, including how to watch and team news.

The stakes couldn't be higher in Miami, with every Unrivaled matchup carrying weight—no room for slip-ups, no freebies on the schedule. Monday night was no different, delivering two intense, high-energy battles.

Rose entered the night eager to punch their playoff ticket, but they had to fend off a determined Laces squad desperate to snap a three-game skid. In the end, Rose dug deep and eked out a gritty 58-53 win, sealing their spot in the four-team postseason race. Meanwhile, league frontrunners Lunar Owls barely broke a sweat against cellar-dwelling Phantom, rolling to a 92-79 victory that officially shut the door on the Ghost Gang’s playoff aspirations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rose vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Rose vs Lunar Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Laces will square off against the Phantom in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Rose vs Lunar Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rose and Lunar Owls live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rose team news & key players

In her latest outing, Chelsea Gray put on a show, dropping a game-high 26 points while dishing out seven assists—further cementing her case for an All-Unrivaled selection. Angel Reese was relentless on the boards once again, hauling in 17 rebounds to go along with her 16 points. Meanwhile, Rose continued to navigate injury setbacks, with both Kahleah Copper and Azurá Stevens still sidelined.

Lunar Owls team news & key players

As expected, the star trio of Allisha Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Allisha Gray took center stage in the Owls last outing. Collier bolstered her MVP credentials with a dominant 33-point, 12-rebound double-double. Diggins-Smith followed suit, recording 25 points and 11 assists to solidify her own All-Unrivaled bid. Gray rounded out the powerhouse performance with 23 points, proving once again why she's one of the league’s elite.

More Unrivaled news and coverage