Off the mark! Ronaldo scores stoppage-time penalty to rescue draw for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot to salvage a 2-2 draw for his new team against Al-Fateh.

TELL ME MORE: Ronaldo scored his first Al-Nassr goal on Friday but it wasn't enough to seal all three points for his new side. However, the Portuguese superstar's stoppage-time penalty did ensure Al-Nassr came from behind to rescue a draw at Al-Fateh. New signing Cristian Tello had volleyed the hosts in front after just 12 minutes following a weak clearance from goalkeeper Agustín Rossi before Talisca levelled for Al-Nassr just before half-time, sweeping home a low cross. Sofiane Bendebka then volleyed home a brilliant goal just before the hour mark which looked set to be the winner. But there was to be late drama as Al-Nassr won a penalty deep into stoppage time - and Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot, firing his kick straight down the middle to secure a 2-2 draw.

THE MVP: Ronaldo may have been the biggest superstar on the pitch but there's no doubt that Al-Fateh's Sofiane Bendebka stole the show with a superb goal. The Algerian sneaked into space at the far post and cushioned a gorgeous volley past goalkeeper Rossi from a deep cross.

THE BIG LOSER: Al-Nassr's Talisca Anderson was on target yet again on Friday but can now expect a suspension after a late sending off. The forward was guilty of a poor challenge in stoppage time that ended in a straight red card against a VAR check. It's a big blow for Al-Nassr as Talisca is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League and will certainly be missed.

MATCH IN A VIDEO: Ronaldo looked set for a frustrating day after seeing a goal ruled out for offside, hitting the woodwork and missing a clear chance - but he will still steal all the headlines following a typically clinical finish from 12 yards.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr return to action in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday against Al-Wehda.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐