'Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar are my idols' - Mbappe says superstar trio inspired him to reach the top

The Paris-Saint Germain forward has opened up on the players he admired as a youngster, with three modern greats at the top of his list

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are his main idols, insisting the superstar trio have inspired him to reach the very highest level of the game.

Mbappe has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since bursting on the scene with as a teenager in the 2016-17 season.

He earned a big-money move to after helping Monaco to win the title, and has gone on to establish himself as one of the top players in Europe .

PSG have won back-to-back domestic crowns with Mbappe leading the line, with a third likely to be awarded to the club after the cancellation of the current campaign amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 21-year-old, who also became a World Cup winner with in 2018, has scored 90 goals in 111 games for PSG in total, including 30 across all competitions this term.

Mbappe has been tipped to add a Ballon d'Or to his trophy collection in the future, but for now, captain Messi and Juve talisman Ronaldo continue to lead the way as the two finest performers in the game.

The talented duo have shared 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them over the last 12 years, and have yet to show any signs of slowing down despite approaching the latter stages of their respective careers.

Mbappe has now revealed that he looks up to Messi and Ronaldo, and says he also admired PSG team-mate Neymar for many years before linking up with the Brazilian at Parc des Princes.

"I have a lot of idols, there was Cristiano, who I loved a lot. And during this period of time, we have had Cristiano and Messi," Mbappe said during a Q&A session on beIN Sports .

"I have the chance to play with Neymar, who I admired a lot when I was young. They are the players I admired a lot.

"When you have the chance to play at the top, you need inspiration from the best. Each one has his own style and strength, but they reached the top, so it's inspiring everybody.

"So there is no reason for it to not inspire me as well, and we make our own way to reach the top."

When asked to name the best goal he has ever seen, Mbappe chose Ronaldo's famous overhead kick for against in 2018, and justified his decision by stating: "Ronaldo against Gigi.

"I had the chance to play with Gigi and he talked to me about it, and the feeling he had when this legendary goal happened. So I would say that one."