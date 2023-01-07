Ronaldo's biggest fan! Man Utd youngster Garnacho pictured wearing CR7 boxers in FA Cup tie against Everton

Alejandro Garnacho came on as a substitute against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night sporting a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo's branded boxer shorts.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international entered the fray on 71 minutes as Marcus Rashford inspired a 3-1 victory against the Toffees to progress to the quarter-finals. While Garnacho once again impressed on the pitch, the winger drew attention for his choice of clothing on it, after he was seen to be wearing CR7-branded boxers under his shorts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is no secret that Garnacho is one of Ronaldo's biggest admirers, after he asked to use the Portuguese's celebration against Real Sociedad earlier this year. That goal was one of two scored in 2022-23, alongside three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, as the 18-year-old enjoys his breakout season at United.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? Two of those assists have come in his two Carabao Cup appearances, meaning the youngster is likely to feature against Charlton Athletic in the competition on Tuesday, with Erik ten Hag likely to rotate the squad ahead of a hectic winter schedule.