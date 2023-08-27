Pay cut needed! Romelu Lukaku told to reduce salary to secure Roma loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Roma is very nearly complete however both parties require the striker to take a pay cut to complete the deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Chelsea and Roma have told Lukaku he'll need to take a drastic pay cut should he want the move to the Italian capital to come to fruition. The striker's wages are too high for Roma to pay in full and, at the same time, too much for the Blues to subsidise. It's now down to the striker to make a decision regarding his salary according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his second stint at Stamford Bridge falling flat, the Belgian remains the highest-paid player on the books at Chelsea with this prospective move to Roma seemingly their only chance of offloading Lukaku for this season. Jose Mourinho wants to link-up with the striker after they spent time together at Manchester United, but this'll only happen if Lukaku agrees to reduce his salary for the remainder of his contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? While his future looks almost certainly to be away from Stamford Bridge, it's down to him whether he gets a move to Roma before the transfer window closes.