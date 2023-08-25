'Quietly waiting' - Jose Mourinho addresses speculation Roma will sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan

Roma coach Jose Mourinho admits he is "quietly waiting" for news regarding the recent links with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku wanted by Roma

Chelsea hoping to sell

Mourinho waiting to see what happens

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Lukaku, with the Belgium international seemingly willing to snub Juventus to move to the Giallorossi. Any deal would be a loan, rather than a permanent transfer, with Chelsea willing to let him leave on another short-term deal following a year at Inter. Mourinho previously managed Lukaku at Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about potentially signing the Chelsea striker, Mourinho, who has already signed Sadar Azmoun this summer, told reporters: "When the director proposed Azmoun to me, he told me that another one is coming. If the other is a quality striker… [Andrea] Belotti, Azmoun and another, we have good options in attack. I’m quietly waiting. Now I’m thinking about tomorrow, we’ve worked on this, and we hope."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has been training with Chelsea's Under 21 squad, as the club have made it clear that he is not in their plans. He scored 14 goals for Inter in all competitions last season.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will hope to finalise a move before the transfer window closes, or he risks being stuck in limbo at Chelsea.