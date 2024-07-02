Romania vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Romania and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will be up against Romania in Tuesday's Euro 2024 round of 16 encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Edward Iordanescu's side finished atop Group E despite the cluster consisting the likes of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine, while the Oranje made it to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Romania vs Netherlands kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, July 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, FS1, ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Romania team news

Nicusor Bancu's yellow card in the game against Slovakia equates to a one-match ban for the left-back due to an accumulation of bookings. So either Vasile Mogos or Deian Sorescu should come in as the replacement in the XI, with Andrei Ratiu shifted to the left side.

Razvan Marin is fit for the tie, while Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Florinel Coman and Valentin Mihaila are all in contention to join Denis Dragus in the three-man frontline.

Romania possible XI: Nita; Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu; R. Marin, S. Marin, Stanciu; Hagi, Dragus, Coman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu Defenders: Ratiu, Dragusin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Burca, Mogos, Racovitan Midfielders: M. Marin, Cicaldau, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Coman, R. Marin, Man, Stanciu, Sorescu, Sut Forwards: Alibec, Puscas, Dragus, Birligea

Netherlands team news

With the exception of Joey Veerman, who was forced off due to discomfort in the Austria loss, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman has a full-strength squad at his disposal

So with Xavi Simons in the fray, Tijjani Reijnders will switch to a deeper role alongside Jerdy Schouten - who is back from a ban.

Memphis Depay should keep his place upfront.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Romania and Netherlands across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 14, 2017 Romania 0-3 Netherlands International Friendly March 26, 2013 Netherlands 4-0 Romania UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 16, 2012 Romania 1-4 Netherlands UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 17, 2008 Netherlands 2-0 Romania UEFA European Championship October 13, 2007 Romania 1-0 Netherlands UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links