Roma vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on Napoli in a Serie A fixture at the Olimpico Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are chasing a spot in next season's Champions League and are currently separated by just two points - Napoli are sixth and Roma are eighth in the standings.

After an unbeaten run of six matches, Roma succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their most recent outing. They will fancy their chances against Napoli who are not at their best - the visitors have just two wins in their last six matches.

Roma vs Napoli kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Roma vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

While Bryan Cristante has resumed full training, Houssem Aouar and Paulo Dybala could be unavailable for selection for the upcoming game due to injuries.

Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham also continue to be unavailable. However, Marash Kumbulla, who has been out for an extended period with an ACL injury, might find a place on the bench.

The home team will also undoubtedly welcome back Romelu Lukaku into the lineup after serving his suspension.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Zalewski; El Shaarawy, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Napoli team news

Napoli head coach Walter Mazzarri is expected to field his strongest available XI this weekend, with captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and first-choice goalkeeper Alex Meret returning to the starting lineup.

Midfield duo Frank Anguissa and Piotr Zielinski, who were absent from the Coppa Italia loss to Frosinone, are likely to be back in action. However, Eljif Elmas and Mathias Olivera remain sidelined.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Natan, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Napoli 2 - 1 Roma Serie A October 2022 Roma 0 - 1 Napoli Serie A April 2022 Napoli 1 - 1 Roma Serie A October 2021 Roma 0 - 0 Napoli Serie A March 2021 Roma 0 - 2 Napoli Serie A

