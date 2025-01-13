How to watch Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Rockets are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies to open a thrilling NBA action on January 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Grizzlies have the best offense in the league, scoring 122.9 points per game. They also have the fifth-best field goal percentage in the NBA, at 48.3%.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are great at defense—they give up just 107.1 points a game, which is the third-best record in the league—but they have a tough time scoring, placing 12th in the league with 113.1 points a game and 28th in the percentage of field goals made at 44.4%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will face the Memphis Grizzlies in an epic NBA game on January 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, Toyota Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date January 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green scores 20.4 points each game and shoots 41.9% from his attempts and an amazing 86.1% from his free throw line for the Rockets.

Alperen Şengün is a dominant rebounder, averaging 10.5 rebounds every game, with 3.4 offensive rebounds.

Fred VanVleet sets up the team's runs with 5.9 assists each game, giving up only 1.5 turnovers during 35.6 minutes of activity.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jabari Smith Jr. Hand injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson leads the Grizzlies' attack with 22.6 points each game. He makes 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 78.4% of his free throws.

Zach Edey helps out on the boards by grabbing 7.5 rebounds each game, 3.4 of which are offensive.

Ja Morant assists the team with 7.7 assists, but his 3.8 turnovers during 27.8 minutes are concerning.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Vince Williams Jr. Ankle injury Out PF, GG Jackson II Foot injury Out

Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Rockets and the Grizzlies have clashed five times in the last few months. The Rockets have won four of those games, including a close one on January 10, 2025, by a score of 119–115. Houston has always done better than Memphis. They have won big games like the 128-108 blowout during October 2024 by using strong defense and key offensive efforts. The Grizzlies did win a close game 121–113 in February 2024, though, showing how strong their offense was. Memphis is the best team in the league at scoring and making field goals, so they will try to take advantage of Houston's defensive flaws. On the other hand, the Rockets will try to keep being the best on defense and keep their edge throughout close games. The result may depend on if Houston can once again stop Memphis's fast-paced offense or whether the Grizzlies can stop the Rockets from being so dominant lately.

Date Results Jan 10, 2025 Rockets 119-115 Grizzlies Oct 26, 2024 Rockets 128-108 Grizzlies Feb 15, 2024 Grizzlies 121-113 Rockets Dec 16, 2023 Rockets 103-96 Grizzlies Dec 14, 2023 Rockets 117-104 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage