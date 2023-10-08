River Plate vs Talleres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a significant win against Boca Juniors in La Bombonera, River Plate is looking to maintain their winning streak and secure their position at the top of the Professional League Cup standings. However, their next challenge comes in the form of the formidable Talleres de Cordoba. Martin Demichelis, the coach, is pleased to have all his players available for the upcoming week, except for Jonatan Maidana, who is still recuperating from a muscle injury, despite being called up for the Superclásico. This means that the coach will have a full squad at his disposal for the match at the Monumental.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Talleres kick-off time

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT Venue: Estadio Monumental

The game between River Plate and Talleres will be played at the Estadio Monumental on October 3, 2023. Kick-off is at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT.

Article continues below

How to watch River Plate vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Center-back Jonatan Maidana is ruled out through injury. The Stripe boss Enzo Francescoli would not be expected to make many changes from the side that drew against Banfield draw.

Andres Herrera may replace Santiago Simon at right-back, with Matias Kranevitter and Nicolas de la Cruz to partner Nacho Fernandez in the middle, while Pablo Solari and Solomon Rondon feature in attack.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, P. Diaz, Funes Mori, E. Diaz; Kranevitter; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Solari, Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon Forwards: Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari

Talleres team news

Chilean defender Vicente Fernandez will continue to remain sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Uruguayan forward Michael Santos has a muscle problem.

As such, Talleres boss Javier Gandolfi can be expected to stick with the same side that defeated Huracan.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Rodriguez, Portillo; Ortegoza, Villagra; Valoyes, Garro, Depietri; Bustos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Aguerre, Martinez, Gualiteri Defenders: Catalan, Rodriguez, Palacios, Kummer, Arnijas, Gay, Martino, Suarez, Pasquini, Saavedra, Benadidez, Buffarini, Olmos Midfielders: Villagra, Portillo, Oliva, Ortegoza, Franco, Garro, Alvarez, Alvez, Sequeira, Gomez, Pizzini, Depietri, Zalazar, Valoyes, Sosa, Barrera Forwards: S. Fernandez, Gomez, Bustos, Girotti, Romero, Ribera

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between River Plate and Talleres have ended with one win for the visitors and three for River Plate.

Useful links