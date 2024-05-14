River Plate vs Libertad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Libertad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate and Libertad face off in the fifth round of group games of the Copa Libertadores at the Mâs Monumental Stadium on Tuesday.

River Plate are atop Group H with 10 points from four games. They have won three out of their last five fixtures across all competitions and will be confident of picking up their fourth win of the group stage. Libertad, on the other hand, are third in the group and have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures. It will be a struggle for them to deal with the stronger team in this contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Libertad kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Mâs Monumental Stadium

The match will be played at the Mâs Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Libertad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and River Plate is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Defender Ramiro Funes Mori continue to be unavailable for selection due to illness. The team will also miss midfielder Pity Martinez who is recovering from a ligament injury.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Villagra; Solari, Echeverri, Barco; Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Libertad team news

Libertad star Hector Villalba has been ruled out due to a ligament injury and does not have a return date yet. They will need to name their strongest lineup to salvage something out of the game against River Plate who are favourites to win.

Libertad possible XI: Morinigo; Ramirez, Cardoza, Vieira, Gimenez; Caballero, Campuzano, Silva; Merlini; Bareiro, Melgarejo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, González, Morínigo, Rojas Defenders: Ramírez, Espinoza, Piris, Jacquet, Viera, Gimenez, Cardozo, Ibarra Midfielders: Franco, Silva, Mendieta, Lucena, Martínez, Campuzano, Sanabria, Lezcano, Merlini, Bareiro, Fernandez, Caballero, Riveros Forwards: Cardozo, Santa Cruz, Melgarejo, Aguilar, Vera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/04/2024 Libertad 2-1 River Plate CONMEBOL Libertadores 23/10/14 River Plate 2-0 Libertad CONMEBOL Sudamericana 17/10/14 Libertad 1-3 River Plate CONMEBOL Sudamericana

