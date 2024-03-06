River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Independiente Rivadavia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on Independiente in the Liga Professional Argentina at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Wednesday.

River Plate have registered four draws in their last four matches and will be looking to break that run when they host Independiente in the mid-week fixture. The hosts are fifth in the standings, whereas the visitors are further behind in 12th.

Independiente have lost their last five games in a row and will be even more desperate for points, which promises fans an interesting clash. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Mas Monumental Stadium

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate boss Martin Demichelis will be without a few players for their clash against Independiente on Wednesday.

Miguel Borja, Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez and Santiago Simon are all expected to miss out due to injuries.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, De la Cruz, Barco, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Independiente team news

Independiente will have to deal with the absence of Rodrigo Marquez and Ayrton Costa with the former nursing a cruciate ligament tear and the latter recovering from a hamstring issue.

They don't have any fresh injury concerns and will be hoping to pull off an upset over River Plate.

Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rey, Segovia Defenders: Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle Midfielders: Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello Forwards: Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/17 Independiente Rivadavia 1 - 1 River Plate Friendly 19/02/12 River Plate 3 - 0 Independiente Rivadavia Liga Profesional Argentina 21/08/11 Independiente Rivadavia 1 - 3 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links