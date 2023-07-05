River Plate vs Colon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Colón, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thursday's Superliga Argentina action sees league leaders River Plate host a struggling Colon side in a lopsided encounter at the Monumental. The hosts arrive as big favourites to claim all three points against one of the teams from the bottom part of the standings.

River Plate will be looking for a quick response and return to winning ways after seeing their extended unbeaten run come to an abrupt end over the weekend. A shock 2-1 defeat to Barracas Central last time out was the first time in the last nine games that the league leaders tasted defeat.

Still holding a remarkable nine-point lead at the top of the Primera Division table and cruising their way to a 38th domestic crown, the midweek hosts have been in rampant form in Buenos Aires, winning each of their last 13 straight appearances at the Monumental.

As for the visitors, Marcelo Saralegui's side are in a rut at the moment and started July with a truly disastrous performance over the weekend in which they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Racing Club.

Sitting in the bottom-half of the Primera Division table, the Santa Fe-based outfit have registered just a single win from their last seven games and won only once away from home the entire season.

That being said, they can take solace from the fact they defeated the runaway leaders River Plate 1-0 in the most recent meeting between the two sides.

River Plate vs Colón kick-off time

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The Superliga Argentina match between River Plate and Colon will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday. Kick off is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET)/ 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch River Plate vs Colón online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online ViX+.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will be without the services of long-term injury absentees, Bruno Zuculini, David Martinez and Elias Lopez in midweek as the trio continues their recovery. Matias Suarez (knee) is another injury doubt ahead of the match, while Leandro Gonzalez Pirez could return to the matchday squad after successfully recovering from a muscle strain.

Nacho Fernandez, 33, who had to contend with a bench role against Barracas Central this weekend, could be handed a full return here.

Former Palmeiras striker Miguel Borja has been on fire for River Plate lately, getting on the scoresheet in back-to-back matches. However, Lucas Beltran could come in to replace the Colombian up top alongside Salomon Rondon, who will be the target-man for Los Millonarios.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Rojas, Maidana, Diaz; Herrera, Fernandez, Palavecino, Barco, Gomez; Rondon, Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Rojas, Maidana, E. Diaz, Mammana, P. Diaz, Herrera, E. Gomez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Aliendro, Palavecino, de la Cruz, Perez, Fernandez Forwards: Rondon, Beltran, Borja, Solari, Simon, Barco, Alfonso

Colón team news

Rafael Delgado will be suspended following his red card against Racing Club. Still dealing with respective injury issues, Colon will be unable to call upon the services of Joaquin Ibanez and Lucas Acevedo in midweek.

Head coach Marcelo Saralegui could opt for a defensive back-five approach against the league leaders. With just a single goal from his last nine appearances, Ramon Abila has lacked any service in the final third and will hope for better fortunes this time around.

Winger Santiago Pierotti may have to contend with a bench role once again here, with Abila and Facundo Farias forming the front two.

Colon possible XI: I. Chicco; Meza, Garces, Nardelli, Goltz; Picco, Moreyra, Teuten, Perlaza; Farias, Abila

Position Players Goalkeepers: I. Chicco, M. Ibanez Defenders: Meza, Garces, Nardelli, Goltz, Teuten, Goltz Midfielders: Moreyra, Teuten, Farias, Pico, Vega, Galvan, C. Arrua, Silva Forwards: Abila, Benitez, Pierotti, Neris

Head-to-Head Record

Although River Plate are overwhelming favourites here, the hosts only have a slight edge over Colon and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colon's victories.

Date Match Competition 16/6/22 Colon 1-0 River Plate Argentina Primera Division 19/12/21 River Plate 4-0 Colon Copa de la Superliga 19/7/21 River Plate 1-2 Colon Argentina Primera Division 12/4/21 River Plate 3-2 Colon Copa Argentina 30/8/19 River Plate 2-1 Colon Argentina Primera Division

