River Plate vs Nacional: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate and Nacional will look to keep up their winning starts at the Copa Libertadores when the two teams face each other on Thursday.

After defeating Deportivo Tachira in their Group H opener, Los Millonarios picked up a 2-1 domestic win over Rosario Central.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan outfit also registered a league win at the weekend as Nacional beat Cerro Largo 1-0 after beating Libertad in the continental club competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Nacional kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Nacional will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Thursday, April 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Nacional is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS en Espanyol.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Midfielders Pity Martinez and Franco Mastantuono are ruled out due to muscle and ACL injuries respectively, while the defender Ramiro Funes Mori will miss the tie on account of illness.

Colombian forward Miguel Borja will lead the attack after bagging a brace against Rosario Central the last time out.

River Plate possible XI: Armanni; Boselli, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Fonseca; Solari, Fernandez, Colidio; Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Nacional team news

Tricolores boss Alvaro Recoba is blessed with a clean health bill ahead of Thursday's game.

Luis Mejia is likely to replace Ignacio Suarez in goal, with Mateo Antoni also expecting a recall to the XI.

Elsewhere, Antonio Galeano may be deployed in a deeper role as Gonzalo Carneiro would join Ruben Bentancourt in attack.

Suarez; Polenta, Romero, Baez, Lozano, Pereyra, Castro, Recoba, Sanabria, Bentancourt, Galeano

Nacional possible XI: Mejia; Lozano, Romero, Antoni, Baez; Galeano, Pereyra, Sanabria, Castro; Bentancourt, Carneiro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Suarez, Machado Defenders: Izquierdo, Antoni, Polenta, Velazquez, Romero, Baez, Martinez, Lozano, Haller Midfielders: Helguera, Oliva, Sanabria, Chagas, Castro, Ginella, Pereyra, Recoba, Cairus, Gonzalez, Sanchez, Lopez Forwards: Galeano, Zabala, Petit, Ebere, Carneiro, Bentancourt, Santander

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between River Plate and Nacional across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2020 Nacional 2-6 River Plate Copa Libertadores December 10, 2020 River Plate 2-0 Nacional Copa Libertadores January 11, 2020 Nacional 4-4 (4-3 P) River Plate Torneos de Verano January 15, 2019 Nacional 0-1 River Plate Torneos de Verano April 7, 2009 River Plate 0-0 Nacional Copa Libertadores

