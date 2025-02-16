How to watch today's River Plate vs Lanus Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Lanus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in Zone B of Liga Profesional when they face Lanus at Estadio Monumental on Sunday.

Los Millonarios have registered wins in alternate games and are coming off a goalless draw at Godoy Cruz last time out, with Lanus also limited to a goalless draw against Gimnasia La Plata in their previous league tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Lanus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

River Plate vs Lanus kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Lanus will be played at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm PT / 5:15 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

River coach Marcelo Gallardo will be without Agustin Ruberto, Manuel Lanzini, Matias Rojas and Rodrigo Villagra through injuries.

In Lanzini's absence, Sebastian Driussi will be expected to slot in just behind the front two of Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio.

Lanus team news

Granate manager Mauricio Pellegrino will not be able to call upon the services of Lautaro Acosta, Nicolas Morgantini and Raul Loaiza due to injuries.

Walter Bou is likely to continue up front, supported by Alexis Segovia, Marcelino Moreno and Eduardo Salvio.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

