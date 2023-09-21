River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Atl. Tucuman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate are set to play host to Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional Argentina match at Estadio Monumental on Thursday.

Atop the standings with 61 points, Los Millonarios picked up a 3-1 league win at home against Arsenal in their last game. Lucas Pusineri's men, on the other hand, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Barracas Central to put them 11th in the standings with 37 points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental

Venue and timing of the match between River Plate and Atletico Tucaman will be played at Estadio Monumental - popularly known as "River Plate Stadium" in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on September 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

On loan from Inter Miami, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is expected to return from a foot injury against Tucuman.

Santiago Simon may continue at right-back with Milton Casco on the opposite side, with wingers Ignacio Fernandez and Ezequiel Barco supporting Angel Borja up front.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, Casco; P. Diaz, De la Cruz; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Atl. Tucuman team news

Tomas Marchiori may continue in goal for Tucuman, with Bruno Bianchi and Nicolas Romero at center-back.

With Guillermo Acosta and Ramiro Carrera in the middle, the pair of Justo Giani and Ignacio Maestro Puch should feature in the attack.

Atl. Tucuman possible XI: Marchiori; De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Sanchez, Acosta, Carrera, Pereyra; Giani, Maestro Puch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Marchiori, Ojeda Defenders: Bianchi, Lagos, Romero, Albornoz, Thaller, Risso Patron, Sandoval, Orihuela, Osores, De la Fuente Midfielders: Cristobal, Acosta, Di Franco, Pereyra, Carrera, Gil Romero, Coronel, Castro Ponce, Gonzalez, Giani, Avila, Sanchez Forwards: Ruiz Rodriguez, Maestro Puch, Menendez, Ruis, Lotti, Isnaldo, Garay, Tesuri, Isa Luna, Borja, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 28, 2023 Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina June 11, 2022 River Plate 0-0 Atl. Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina Apr 24, 2022 River Plate 1-1 Atl. Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina Dec 11, 2021 Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina Apr 7, 2021 Atl. Tucuman 1-2 River Plate Copa Argentina

