River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

River Plate are set to play host to Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional Argentina match at Estadio Monumental on Thursday.
Atop the standings with 61 points, Los Millonarios picked up a 3-1 league win at home against Arsenal in their last game. Lucas Pusineri's men, on the other hand, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Barracas Central to put them 11th in the standings with 37 points.
River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Monumental
Venue and timing of the match between River Plate and Atletico Tucaman will be played at Estadio Monumental - popularly known as "River Plate Stadium" in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It will kick off at 8 pm ET on September 21 in the United States (US).
How to watch River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
On loan from Inter Miami, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is expected to return from a foot injury against Tucuman.
Santiago Simon may continue at right-back with Milton Casco on the opposite side, with wingers Ignacio Fernandez and Ezequiel Barco supporting Angel Borja up front.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, Casco; P. Diaz, De la Cruz; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Borja.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
|Defenders:
|Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana
|Midfielders:
|Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari
Atl. Tucuman team news
Tomas Marchiori may continue in goal for Tucuman, with Bruno Bianchi and Nicolas Romero at center-back.
With Guillermo Acosta and Ramiro Carrera in the middle, the pair of Justo Giani and Ignacio Maestro Puch should feature in the attack.
Atl. Tucuman possible XI: Marchiori; De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Sanchez, Acosta, Carrera, Pereyra; Giani, Maestro Puch.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Marchiori, Ojeda
|Defenders:
|Bianchi, Lagos, Romero, Albornoz, Thaller, Risso Patron, Sandoval, Orihuela, Osores, De la Fuente
|Midfielders:
|Cristobal, Acosta, Di Franco, Pereyra, Carrera, Gil Romero, Coronel, Castro Ponce, Gonzalez, Giani, Avila, Sanchez
|Forwards:
|Ruiz Rodriguez, Maestro Puch, Menendez, Ruis, Lotti, Isnaldo, Garay, Tesuri, Isa Luna, Borja, Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 28, 2023
|Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|June 11, 2022
|River Plate 0-0 Atl. Tucuman
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Apr 24, 2022
|River Plate 1-1 Atl. Tucuman
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Dec 11, 2021
|Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Apr 7, 2021
|Atl. Tucuman 1-2 River Plate
|Copa Argentina