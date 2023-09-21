This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Liga Profesional Argentina
Estadio Mâs Monumental
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Atl. Tucuman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate are set to play host to Atletico Tucuman in a Liga Profesional Argentina match at Estadio Monumental on Thursday.

Atop the standings with 61 points, Los Millonarios picked up a 3-1 league win at home against Arsenal in their last game. Lucas Pusineri's men, on the other hand, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Barracas Central to put them 11th in the standings with 37 points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 21, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Monumental

Venue and timing of the match between River Plate and Atletico Tucaman will be played at Estadio Monumental - popularly known as "River Plate Stadium" in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on September 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Atl. Tucuman online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

On loan from Inter Miami, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is expected to return from a foot injury against Tucuman.

Santiago Simon may continue at right-back with Milton Casco on the opposite side, with wingers Ignacio Fernandez and Ezequiel Barco supporting Angel Borja up front.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, Casco; P. Diaz, De la Cruz; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Borja.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
Defenders:Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana
Midfielders:Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro
Forwards:Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Atl. Tucuman team news

Tomas Marchiori may continue in goal for Tucuman, with Bruno Bianchi and Nicolas Romero at center-back.

With Guillermo Acosta and Ramiro Carrera in the middle, the pair of Justo Giani and Ignacio Maestro Puch should feature in the attack.

Atl. Tucuman possible XI: Marchiori; De la Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Sanchez, Acosta, Carrera, Pereyra; Giani, Maestro Puch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Marchiori, Ojeda
Defenders:Bianchi, Lagos, Romero, Albornoz, Thaller, Risso Patron, Sandoval, Orihuela, Osores, De la Fuente
Midfielders:Cristobal, Acosta, Di Franco, Pereyra, Carrera, Gil Romero, Coronel, Castro Ponce, Gonzalez, Giani, Avila, Sanchez
Forwards:Ruiz Rodriguez, Maestro Puch, Menendez, Ruis, Lotti, Isnaldo, Garay, Tesuri, Isa Luna, Borja, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Apr 28, 2023Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina
June 11, 2022River Plate 0-0 Atl. TucumanLiga Profesional Argentina
Apr 24, 2022River Plate 1-1 Atl. TucumanLiga Profesional Argentina
Dec 11, 2021Atl. Tucuman 1-1 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina
Apr 7, 2021Atl. Tucuman 1-2 River PlateCopa Argentina

