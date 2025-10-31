This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Memphis v West Virginia - Scooter's Coffee Frisco BowlGetty Images Sport
WATCH RICE VS MEMPHIS ON FUBOTV
Sattyik Sarkar

How to watch today's Rice vs Memphis NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Rice vs Memphis Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 244

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

College football fans will enjoy a dramatic weekend when the Memphis Tigers travel to Rice Stadium on Friday to lock horns with the Rice Owls. Both teams enter this clash on the back of victories. The Owls defeated UConn 37-34 in their latest outing, and with a 12th-ranked rushing offense, they will pose a huge threat to the Tigers. Memphis are in great form. They have won seven of their eight matches so far. In their previous fixture, they edged past South Florida 34-31. Their rushing offense is ranked 17th, but their phenomenal gameplay this season marks them as a favorite for this encounter.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Rice vs Memphis: Date and kick-off time

The Rice vs Memphis game will be played on October 31 at Rice Stadium.

DateOctober 31, 2025
Kick-off Time07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT
VenueRice Stadium
LocationHouston, Texas

How to watch Rice vs Memphis on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Rice vs Memphis Team News

Rice Team News

The Owls do not possess any recent injury reports. The key offensive players, quarterback Chase Jenkins and running back Quinton Jackson, are expected to feature in this contest.

Memphis Team News

The Tigers fans have some bad news. Their key starter, quarterback Brendon Lewis, is uncertain for this game, courtesy of a lower-body injury. Linebacker Crews Law is questionable, too, but with an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement