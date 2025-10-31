How to watch today's Rice vs Memphis NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

College football fans will enjoy a dramatic weekend when the Memphis Tigers travel to Rice Stadium on Friday to lock horns with the Rice Owls. Both teams enter this clash on the back of victories. The Owls defeated UConn 37-34 in their latest outing, and with a 12th-ranked rushing offense, they will pose a huge threat to the Tigers. Memphis are in great form. They have won seven of their eight matches so far. In their previous fixture, they edged past South Florida 34-31. Their rushing offense is ranked 17th, but their phenomenal gameplay this season marks them as a favorite for this encounter.

Rice vs Memphis: Date and kick-off time

The Rice vs Memphis game will be played on October 31 at Rice Stadium.

Date October 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Rice Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Rice vs Memphis on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Rice vs Memphis Team News

Rice Team News

The Owls do not possess any recent injury reports. The key offensive players, quarterback Chase Jenkins and running back Quinton Jackson, are expected to feature in this contest.

Memphis Team News

The Tigers fans have some bad news. Their key starter, quarterback Brendon Lewis, is uncertain for this game, courtesy of a lower-body injury. Linebacker Crews Law is questionable, too, but with an undisclosed injury.