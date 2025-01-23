How to watch today's RFS vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between RFS and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax make the trip to Latvia to face RFS in the penultimate league phase tie in the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts' chances of qualifying for the knockouts are slim, while the Dutch giants are in contention for an automatic spot in the last-16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RFS vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between RFS and Ajax will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

RFS vs Ajax kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Daugava Stadium

The Europa League match between RFS and Ajax will be played at Daugava Stadions in Riga, Latvia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

RFS team news

Rigas Futbola Skola manager Viktors Morozs will be without Ismael Diomande, Martins Kigurs and Emerson Deocleciano due to injuries.

Despite being set for a move away from the club, Adam Markhiyev is expected to join Stefan Panic and Dmitrijs Zelenkovs in the middle, with Janis Ikaunieks and Cedric Kouadio in attack.

Ajax team news

Jorrel Hato will be suspended on account of his three bookings in the league phase, while Benjamin Tahirovic and Owen Wijndal remain doubts for the tie. Davy Klaassen is ineligible to play here.

Ajax boss Francesco Farioli could look up to Anton Gaaei to feature at left-back given that Devyne Rensch is due to join Roma, while the likes of Kenneth Taylor, Jordan Henderson, Branco van den Boomen, Kian Fitz-Jim, Chuba Akpom and Brian Brobbey are all in contention for starts.

