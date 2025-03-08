How to watch today's Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will aim to go 16 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit when the runaway leaders take on Rennes at Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Looking to make it six league wins in a row, but coming off a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat against Liverpool, the Parisians are chasing their record 13th Ligue 1 championship.

Placed 11th on the league standings table with 29 points after 24 games, Rennes will seek to record three wins on the spin after back-to-back victories against Reims and Montpellier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rennes vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rennes vs PSG kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Roazhon Park

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and PSG will be played at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rennes team news

While ACL injury victims Alidu Seidu and Dogan Alemdar are certain to miss out, Andres Gomez is unlikely to be available for selection due to an ankle injury.

Besides, with Djaooui Cisse suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, either Azor Matusiwa or Ismael Kone should come in as the replacement in midfield.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has a clean health bill for the weekend tie and should resort to wholesale changes given the must-win encounter at Anfield next week.

The likes of Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Beraldo and Lee Kang-in could all benefit from rotations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links