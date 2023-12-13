Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Red Star Belgrade and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Red Star Belgrade will take on Manchester City in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday. Man City have already progressed to the knockout phase as group winners but will be looking to keep their 100 per cent win record intact. The hosts, on the other hand, are bottom and winless in the group stage and will need a mid-week miracle.

City will be keen to return to picking up wins every week as they have only registered two wins in their last six games. While Red Star Belgrade have conceded only one goal in their last three matches, going up against the Premier League side will be a different challenge altogether.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Red Star Belgrade vs Man City kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: Rajko Mitić Stadium

The match will be played at the Rajko Mitić Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 1 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ and Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Fans can tune in to live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Red Star Belgrade team news

No injury concerns have been reported by Red Star in the lead-up to this match, potentially providing Bakhar with a fully-fit squad for selection.

Osman Bukari, who previously scored against Man City at the Etihad, and Jean-Philippe Krasso have collectively contributed 15 goals this season. The attacking pair is expected to play a key role in this game as well.

Red Star Belgrade predicted XI: Glazer; Nedeljkovic, Djiga, Dragovic, Mijailovic, Rodic; In-Beom, Stamenic, Ivanic; Krasso, Bukari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glazer, Vasiljevic, Popovic Defenders: Dragovic, Degenek, Spajic, Djiga, Milunovic, Rodic, Vigo, Nikolic, Nedeljkovic Midfielders: Mijailovic, Addo, Hwang, Stamenic, Knezevic, Sljivic, Ivanic, Kanga, Mituljikic, Maksimovic, Katai, Mitrovic, Lucic, Bukari, Kabic, Mituljikic Forwards: Krasso, Olayinka, Ndiaye, Mijatovic

Man City team news

Man City have a few players unavailable for this fixture. Erling Haaland is sidelined due to an injury, and Jeremy Doku is expected to be out for one or two weeks with a muscle problem. Kevin De Bruyne is still in the recovery phase from a hamstring injury.

Guardiola is likely to introduce changes to his starting lineup for this inconsequential fixture.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones Akanji, Gomez; Phillips, Kovacic; Bobb, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade Champions League

