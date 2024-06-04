How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, including start time and team news.

After drawing their four-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox (30-30) play hosts to the Atlanta Braves (33-24) in the first game of their two-game interleague MLB set on Tuesday night.

This will be the second meeting between the two franchises this season, with the Braves winning the first two games at Truist Park earlier this year.

Atlanta recovered from their series loss to Washington with a series victory over the Athletics last weekend. They are in good shape to make the playoffs; there are six postseason spots in the National League and only five teams are above .500 at the moment. However, the Braves trail first-place Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games, and the Braves are up against it if plan to lift a seventh straight NL East title.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, took the first two games of their three-game set against the Tigers, but they were unable to pull off the whitewash after losing in the finale on Sunday.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Red Sox vs Braves game.

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves: Date & First Pitch Time

The Boston Red Sox welcome the Atlanta Braves to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Wednesday, June 4, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Wednesday, June 4, 2024 First pitch time 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT Arena Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts, US

How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Red Sox and the Braves on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information. New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bally Sports South (BSSO) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves Team News and Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have placed Romy González on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Vaughn Grissom also joins the 10-day IL due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, Tyler O'Neill was not in the starting lineup for the game on May 30 against the Tigers, indicating a possible issue that will need further assessment.

The Red Sox are sending Kutter Crawford to the mound for Game 1. The 28-year-old has cooled off lately since his red-hot start to the season, but he has been reliable for Boston this year, posting a 3.97 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. He's having a rough stretch, but he's already made a start against the Braves this season and performed well.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are already in a bit of a hole in the NL East and have received terrible news on the injury front. Ronald Acuña Jr. picked up a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury at the beginning of the week.

Losing Acuña is a major blow to the Braves, having already had right-hander Spencer Strider go down with a season-ending injury.

Max Fried will get the start for the Braves. He has been one of the better pitchers in baseball this year. He is currently 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Head-to-Head