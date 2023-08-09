Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Salzburg and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Salzburg will host Inter for a friendly fixture on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. The Austrian champions have already played and won two games in their domestic season and should be better prepared than the Serie A side who are still more than a week away from the start of their domestic campaign.

Salzburg's last outing was a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tirol, with 19-year-old Karim Konate picking up a brace. Inter started their pre-season with a 10-0 win and then were held by Al Nassr before beating PSG in their most recent outing.

This match is sure to be a thrilling one, and it could go either way. It will be a great opportunity for both teams to test themselves against each other ahead of the start of the new season. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salzburg vs Inter kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The game between Salzburg and Inter will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 1pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The Salzburg vs Inter fixture will be shown live on ESPN and fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Salzburg team news

While there are minimal injury worries for Salzburg boss Gerhard Struber, Fernando, Luka Sucic, Justin Omoregie, and Daouda Guindo are all presently unavailable.

With a crucial match against Austria Wien scheduled for this weekend, Struber might consider implementing a few personnel adjustments. Newcomers Aleksa Terzic and Mads Bidstrup could make appearances as they acclimate to their new surroundings.

Salzburg predicted XI: Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Terzic; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjaergaard, Gluoukh; Simic, Nene

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mantl, Schlager, Krumrey Defenders: Terzic, Piatkowski, Okoh, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Guindo, Pavlovic, Morgalla, Wallner, Dedic Midfielders: Capaldo, Kameri, Sucic, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Gloukh, Forson, Omoregie, Tijani, Yeo Forwards: Fernando, Konate, Koita, Ratkov, Simic, Nene

Inter team news

Inter have successfully secured their desired replacement for Andre Onana as Yann Sommer has arrived from Bayern Munich.

However, this upcoming match might be too early for the Swiss goalkeeper's debut. Filip Stankovic, the son of Inter legend Dejan, could potentially slot in as the goalkeeper.

Inter predicted XI: F Stankovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Cuadrado, Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Calligaris, F. Stankovic, Di Gennaro Defenders: Darmian, Acerbi, De Vrij, Bastoni, Bisseck, Dimarco, Gosens, Dumfries, Cuadrado, Lazaro Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Sensi, Barella, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Martinez, Correa, Thuram, Esposito, Fabbian, A. Stankovic, Stabile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 Inter 4-0 Salzburg Friendly

