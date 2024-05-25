This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad will take on Atletico Madrid in their final La Liga game of the season at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

The hosts and the visitors are sixth and fourth respectively in the league standings but are separated by 13 points. Their positions are guaranteed but both teams will want to sign off on a winning note. Atletico will be the favourites to win this fixture, given their recent form that has seen the team pick up four wins in their last five games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date:May 25, 2024
Kick-off time:10.15 am ET
Venue:Reale Arena

The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US, and match highlights will follow after the live stream ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will miss Robin Le Normand and Igor Zubeldia (both muscle injuries), as well as Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez (both knee injuries). Martin Zubimendi (muscle) will undergo a late fitness test before kickoff.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney; Merino, Turrientes, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Marrero
Defenders:Pacheco, Galan, Aramburu
Midfielders:Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia
Forwards:Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will be without Vitolo, Nahuel Molina, and Pablo Barrios due to injuries, and Stefan Savic is doubtful for the game.

Gabriel Paulista is suspended after accumulating yellow cards. However, Axel Witsel and Jose Gimenez are available again after serving one-match bans and may join Mario Hermoso in the defense.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saul; Correa, Griezmann.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Moldovan
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
08/10/23La LigaAtletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad
03/08/23FriendlyAtletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad
28/05/23La LigaAtletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad
03/09/22La LigaReal Sociedad 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid
23/05/22La LigaReal Sociedad 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid

Useful links

