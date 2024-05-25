Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Sociedad will take on Atletico Madrid in their final La Liga game of the season at the Reale Arena on Saturday.
The hosts and the visitors are sixth and fourth respectively in the league standings but are separated by 13 points. Their positions are guaranteed but both teams will want to sign off on a winning note. Atletico will be the favourites to win this fixture, given their recent form that has seen the team pick up four wins in their last five games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|May 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.15 am ET
|Venue:
|Reale Arena
The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US, and match highlights will follow after the live stream ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Sociedad team news
Real Sociedad will miss Robin Le Normand and Igor Zubeldia (both muscle injuries), as well as Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez (both knee injuries). Martin Zubimendi (muscle) will undergo a late fitness test before kickoff.
Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney; Merino, Turrientes, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Marrero
|Defenders:
|Pacheco, Galan, Aramburu
|Midfielders:
|Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia
|Forwards:
|Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo
Atletico Madrid team news
Atletico will be without Vitolo, Nahuel Molina, and Pablo Barrios due to injuries, and Stefan Savic is doubtful for the game.
Gabriel Paulista is suspended after accumulating yellow cards. However, Axel Witsel and Jose Gimenez are available again after serving one-match bans and may join Mario Hermoso in the defense.
Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saul; Correa, Griezmann.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|08/10/23
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad
|03/08/23
|Friendly
|Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad
|28/05/23
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad
|03/09/22
|La Liga
|Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid
|23/05/22
|La Liga
|Real Sociedad 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid