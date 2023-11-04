This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

La Liga
Reale Arena
How to watch La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last weekend's Clasico loss put an end to Barcelona's unbeaten run this season. The Catalan giants will now look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid when they take on Real Sociedad in gameweek 12 of La Liga on Saturday.

On the other hand, five points off Barcelona in La Liga, Real Sociedad come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Bunol in their mid-week outing in the Copa del Rey.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 4, 2023
Kick-off time: 4 pm EDT
Venue:Reale Arena

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will be played at the Anoeta Stadium - currently known as Reale Arena for sponsorship reasons - in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will kick off at 4 pm EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch on ESPN+ in the United States, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Andre Silva, Kieran Tierney and Martin Merquelanz are set to remain sidelined through their respective knocks once again.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will look to field a strong XI against Barca, as the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo and Aihen Munoz should take to the field on Saturday.

Ander Barrenetxea is a doubt after sustaining a blow in the Bunol win but is expected to be passed as fit.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Marrero
Defenders:Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola
Midfielders:Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin
Forwards:Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Barcelona team news

Amid Barca's suspension and injury updates, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha made it off the bench in their 2-1 loss in the Clasico, while Pedri has been named in the matchday squad once more.

Although Frenkie de Jong will need more time to recover from a high ankle sprain, things look a bit better for Xavi ahead of a busy winter period.

Jules Kounde is also available for selection, but Sergi Roberto will remain sidelined with a calf problem.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde
Midfielders:Gavi, Pedri, Romeu, Gundogan, Casado, Fermin
Forwards:Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 20, 2023Barcelona 1-2 Real SociedadLa Liga
Jan 25, 2023Barcelona 1-0 Real SociedadCopa del Rey
Aug 21, 2022Real Sociedad 1-4 Real SociedadLa Liga
Apr 21, 2022Real Sociedad 0-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
Aug 15, 2021Barcelona 4-2 Real SociedadLa Liga

