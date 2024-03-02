Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the America First Field on Friday.

The hosts will be searching for their first win of the season. They lost their season opener against Inter Miami before being held by St. Louis City in the second fixture.

Timothy Tillmann and Mateusz Bogusz scored as LAFC won their season opener against Seattle Sounders 2-1. They will be confident of getting a positive outcome away from home this weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Salt Lake will be missing Kevin Bonilla, sidelined with a knee injury, and is not expected to be back until early April. Erik Holt is also out with a shoulder injury.

Alexandros Katranis was absent in the draw against St Louis for personal reasons, yet he could be back in contention for the next game.

Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Hidalgo, Glad, Vera, Brody; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Ruiz, Luna; Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Silva, Farnsworth, Silva, Rivera Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles will be without Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return until mid-April. Apart from this, the squad seems to be in good health.

LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Ilie, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/10/23 Los Angeles 0 - 1 Real Salt Lake MLS 09/08/23 Los Angeles 4 - 0 Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup 14/05/23 Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Los Angeles MLS 22/01/23 Los Angeles 0 - 2 Real Salt Lake Friendly 05/09/22 Los Angeles 2 - 0 Real Salt Lake MLS

Useful links