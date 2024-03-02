Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Salt Lake will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the America First Field on Friday.
The hosts will be searching for their first win of the season. They lost their season opener against Inter Miami before being held by St. Louis City in the second fixture.
Timothy Tillmann and Mateusz Bogusz scored as LAFC won their season opener against Seattle Sounders 2-1. They will be confident of getting a positive outcome away from home this weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time
|Date:
|March 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm ET
|Venue:
|America First Field
The match will be played at the America First Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Real Salt Lake team news
Salt Lake will be missing Kevin Bonilla, sidelined with a knee injury, and is not expected to be back until early April. Erik Holt is also out with a shoulder injury.
Alexandros Katranis was absent in the draw against St Louis for personal reasons, yet he could be back in contention for the next game.
Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Hidalgo, Glad, Vera, Brody; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Ruiz, Luna; Arango.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Silva, Farnsworth, Silva, Rivera
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings
|Forwards:
|Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson
Los Angeles FC team news
Los Angeles will be without Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to return until mid-April. Apart from this, the squad seems to be in good health.
LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Ilie, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Segura, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz
|Forwards:
|Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/10/23
|Los Angeles 0 - 1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|09/08/23
|Los Angeles 4 - 0 Real Salt Lake
|Leagues Cup
|14/05/23
|Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Los Angeles
|MLS
|22/01/23
|Los Angeles 0 - 2 Real Salt Lake
|Friendly
|05/09/22
|Los Angeles 2 - 0 Real Salt Lake
|MLS