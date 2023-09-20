Real Madrid vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Union Berlin in their group stage opener of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Group C also has Napoli and Braga but Madrid are the firm favourites to qualify as group winners.

Los Blancos have won all of their five Spanish La Liga games this season and their 100 per cent win record should give them confidence to ease past the side from Berlin. New signing Jude Bellingham has scored five goals in as many games and will be looking to get off to a stellar start in Madrid's European campaign.

Union Berlin won their first three matches of the new season but has suffered defeat in their last two outings. They will be nervous about taking on Madrid away from home but a point would be considered a good result for the Bundesliga team.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.45 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The game between Real Madrid and Union Berlin will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 12.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid Castilla duo Vinicius Tobias and Gonzalo have been included in the squad although their participation in the match is unlikely.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti may opt to rotate the squad against Union Berlin, and it remains to be seen whether Luka Modric will secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Eduardo Camavinga could make a return to the starting eleven. Ferland Mendy has also successfully recovered from the injury he sustained before the season began. However, the coaching staff is likely to exercise caution and give him more time before reintroducing him to the starting lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Cañizares Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Tobias Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos. Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Gonzalo

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin will have to cope without Rani Khedira, Andras Schafer, and Laurenz Dehl, all sidelined due to injuries ahead of their big clash against Barcelona.

Although Kevin Volland is currently serving a Bundesliga suspension, he will be eligible to play in this contest and is expected to be a valuable asset against the Barcelona defence.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Fofana, Behrens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Busk, Schwolow, Stein Defenders: Jaeckel, Leite, Doekhi, Gosens, Juranovic, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel, Knoche Midfielders: Aaronson, Haberer, Laïdouni, Tousart, Král, Kemlein Forwards: Kaufmann, Volland, Fofana, Hollerbach, Behrens, Becker

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting Real Madrid and Union Berlin.

