Real Madrid vs Braga: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will want to make it four wins in a row in the Champions League group stage this season when they host Sporting Braga at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Spanish side is atop Group C, above Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scored the goals as Madrid beat Braga in their previous Champions League outing.

It will be a monumental challenge for Braga to take on Real Madrid who are unbeaten in their last eight matches. They will be hoping to take some confidence from their most recent league outing, a 6-1 hammering of Portimonense with Simon Banza scoring a hat-trick.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Braga kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The game between Real Madrid and Braga will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ViX+ and Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Concerns arose when Jude Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano. There's a possibility Bellingham might be rested in the midweek game.

Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurelien Tchouameni won't be available on Wednesday. Dani Ceballos's muscular injury requires further assessment.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Junior.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Pineiro Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler and Nico Paz Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim

Braga team news

Braga's squad is fully fit, with no injured players. Victor Gomez, the Spain U21 left-back, overcame a muscular problem and played 65 minutes in the recent victory over Portimonense and is available for selection.

Braga predicted XI: Matheus; Mendes, Fonte, Niakate, Borja; Al-Musrati, Zalazar; Djalo, R. Horta, Bruma; Banza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Matheus, Sá, Bernardo, Horníček Defenders: Niakaté, Saatçı, Fonte, Oliveira, Mendes, Marín, Borja Midfielders: Al-Musrati, Horta, Zalazar, Carvalho, Pizzi, Moutinho, Castro, Soumaré Forwards: Bruma, Ruiz, Fernandes, Djaló, Lopes, Horta, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Braga 1-2 Real Madrid Champions League

