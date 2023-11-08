Real Madrid vs Braga: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

Real Madrid will want to make it four wins in a row in the Champions League group stage this season when they host Sporting Braga at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
The Spanish side is atop Group C, above Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scored the goals as Madrid beat Braga in their previous Champions League outing.
It will be a monumental challenge for Braga to take on Real Madrid who are unbeaten in their last eight matches. They will be hoping to take some confidence from their most recent league outing, a 6-1 hammering of Portimonense with Simon Banza scoring a hat-trick.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Madrid vs Braga kick-off time
|Date:
|November 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The game between Real Madrid and Braga will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on ViX+ and Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Concerns arose when Jude Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's match against Rayo Vallecano. There's a possibility Bellingham might be rested in the midweek game.
Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurelien Tchouameni won't be available on Wednesday. Dani Ceballos's muscular injury requires further assessment.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Junior.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lunin, Kepa and Diego Pineiro
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler and Nico Paz
|Forwards:
|Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim
Braga team news
Braga's squad is fully fit, with no injured players. Victor Gomez, the Spain U21 left-back, overcame a muscular problem and played 65 minutes in the recent victory over Portimonense and is available for selection.
Braga predicted XI: Matheus; Mendes, Fonte, Niakate, Borja; Al-Musrati, Zalazar; Djalo, R. Horta, Bruma; Banza.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Matheus, Sá, Bernardo, Horníček
|Defenders:
|Niakaté, Saatçı, Fonte, Oliveira, Mendes, Marín, Borja
|Midfielders:
|Al-Musrati, Horta, Zalazar, Carvalho, Pizzi, Moutinho, Castro, Soumaré
|Forwards:
|Bruma, Ruiz, Fernandes, Djaló, Lopes, Horta, Banza
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2023
|Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
|Champions League