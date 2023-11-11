Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be chasing current La Liga leaders Girona when they play host to Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men picked up a 3-0 Champions League victory over Sporting Braga on Wednesday, but their last La Liga game ended in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The visitors will be looking for a third straight win in all competitions following a 1-0 league win over Granada last weekend.

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, fubo and ESPN Deportes in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos have another goalkeeping injury to deal with as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, prompting Andriy Lunin to feature in goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are out injured, while Antonio Rudiger is suspended. Nacho can deputise for Rudiger.

Most notably, having sat out of Real Madrid's Champions League win over Braga, Jude Bellingham is likely to return to action at the weekend, but Dani Ceballos remains a doubt with a muscular problem.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Valencia team news

The visitor's injury list consists of the likes of Andre Almeida, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jesus Vazquez and Alberto Mari.

Forced off in the Granada win, Selim Amallah remains a doubt, as Dimitri Foulquier is likely to feature on the left flank instead.

Hugo Duro, who returned from his knock in the previous outing, should once again feature in attack alongside Diego Lopez.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Foulquier; Lopez, Duro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Gaya, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 21, 2023 Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga February 2, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia La Liga January 11, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Valencia Spanish Super Cup January 8, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia La Liga September 19, 2021 Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga

