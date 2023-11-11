This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be chasing current La Liga leaders Girona when they play host to Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men picked up a 3-0 Champions League victory over Sporting Braga on Wednesday, but their last La Liga game ended in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The visitors will be looking for a third straight win in all competitions following a 1-0 league win over Granada last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 11, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, fubo and ESPN Deportes in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos have another goalkeeping injury to deal with as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, prompting Andriy Lunin to feature in goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are out injured, while Antonio Rudiger is suspended. Nacho can deputise for Rudiger.

Most notably, having sat out of Real Madrid's Champions League win over Braga, Jude Bellingham is likely to return to action at the weekend, but Dani Ceballos remains a doubt with a muscular problem.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lunin
Defenders:Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Valencia team news

The visitor's injury list consists of the likes of Andre Almeida, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jesus Vazquez and Alberto Mari.

Forced off in the Granada win, Selim Amallah remains a doubt, as Dimitri Foulquier is likely to feature on the left flank instead.

Hugo Duro, who returned from his knock in the previous outing, should once again feature in attack alongside Diego Lopez.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Foulquier; Lopez, Duro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
Defenders:Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Gaya, Correia, Foulquier
Midfielders:Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
Forwards:Duro, Yaremchuk, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 21, 2023Valencia 1-0 Real MadridLa Liga
February 2, 2023Real Madrid 2-0 ValenciaLa Liga
January 11, 2023Real Madrid 1-1 (4-3 pen.) ValenciaSpanish Super Cup
January 8, 2022Real Madrid 4-1 ValenciaLa Liga
September 19, 2021Valencia 1-2 Real MadridLa Liga

