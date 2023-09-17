Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

From losing last season's La Liga crown to Barcelona, Real Madrid continue to chase the Catalan giants when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Having accumulated 12 points, Carlo Ancelotti's side currently trail leaders Barca by a point, but have a game in hand. Los Blancos will be looking for their fifth straight win after last beating Getafe 2-1.

Whereas Real Sociedad are also unbeaten this term, but lower on the standings table owing to their four consecutive draws followed by a 5-3 win over Granada ahead of the international break.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT on September 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes and is available to stream online live through fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Although the likes of Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Vinicius Jr are still out through injuries, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have since returned to full training.

However, Mendy may need a bit more time and has been left out of the squad for Sociedad's visit, while Joselu can continue alongside Rodrygo in attack.

Jude Bellingham has proven to be the star signing this term, the England international leaves Luka Modric or Toni Kroos on the bench, while Fran Garcia is likely to continue at left-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Real Sociedad team news

Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will be without Martin Merquelanz and Andre Silva, while Umar Sadiq looks to have recovered from his knock.

Mikel Oyarzabal is set to lead the three-man front line, with the rest of the line-up expected to be similar from the Granada win ahead of the international break.

Takefusa Kubo, who bagged a brace in that win, is in line to face his former side on Sunday.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, De Zarate, Merico, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin, Kubo Forwards: Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2, 2023 Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid La Liga Jan 29, 2023 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad La Liga Mar 15, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad La Liga Dec 4, 2021 Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga Mar 1, 2021 Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad La Liga

