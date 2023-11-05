Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to claim back the La Liga summit spot from Girona when Los Blancos play hosts to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side most recently clinched the Clasico tie by defeating Barcelona 2-1 amid a seven-game unbeaten run since the 3-1 Madrid derby defeat to Atletico Madrid in September.

On the other hand, Rayo are within three points of fifth-placed Real Betis and come into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Atletico Lugones in Copa del Rey.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on November 5 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao continue to remain sidelined with knee injuries, with Aurelien Tchouameni potentially set to miss out on the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Dani Ceballos and is ruled out through their respective injuries. However, Arda Guler is available and could make his club debut here.

Meanwhile, with Ferland Mendy nursing a muscular problem, Fran Garcia may be brought in at left back.

Eduardo Camavinga can feature in midfield, although Luka Modric and Joselu are options, while Toni Kroos and Rodrygo should retain their spots in the XI.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Rayo Vallecano team news

Comparatively, Rayo boss Francisco has a full strength squad at his disposal and will be expected to name a similar lineup from the 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last weekend.

Radamel Falcao and Bebe, despite the strikes against Atletico Lugones, may start from the bench, with Oscar Trejo among those to be deployed just behind forward Raul de Tomas.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, Lopez, Trejo, Ciss, Garcia; De Tomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Cardenas Defenders: Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu Midfielders: Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, Garcia, De Frutos Forwards: De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Trejo, Bebe, Palazon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 24, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga Nov 7, 2022 Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid La Liga Feb 26, 2022 Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga Nov 6, 2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga Apr 28, 2019 Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga

Useful links