Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fierce battle is set to ensue at the Bernabeu as defending champions Manchester City face record winners Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

A little over a year ago Pep Guardiola's men steamrolled the 14-time winners 5-1 over two legs to reach the summit clash where City eventually defeated Inter Milan in the final.

This time around, the Citizens defeated Copenhagen 6-2 while Carlo Ancelotti's side overcame RB Leipzig 2-1 to get to this stage.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Eder Militao made a comeback as a late substitute in the 2-0 league win against Athletic Club after recovering from his ACL setback.

Dani Ceballos may also not be ready for a start yet, while Brahim Diaz would need to make way for Vinicius Jr as the latter returns from a domestic ban.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Manchester City team news

Kyle Walker is set to miss the first leg with a hamstring injury, while Nathan Ake is more of a doubt than Josko Gvardiol due to their own concerns.

Manuel Akanji, who replaced Gvardiol in the 4-2 domestic win at Crystal Palace at the weekend, could start at left-back at the Bernabeu.

The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are likely to return to the XI.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 17, 2023 Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League May 9, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League May 4, 2022 Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 AET) Manchester City UEFA Champions League April 26, 2022 Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League August 7, 2020 Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

