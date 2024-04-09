Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

A fierce battle is set to ensue at the Bernabeu as defending champions Manchester City face record winners Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.
A little over a year ago Pep Guardiola's men steamrolled the 14-time winners 5-1 over two legs to reach the summit clash where City eventually defeated Inter Milan in the final.
This time around, the Citizens defeated Copenhagen 6-2 while Carlo Ancelotti's side overcame RB Leipzig 2-1 to get to this stage.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United States (US).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Eder Militao made a comeback as a late substitute in the 2-0 league win against Athletic Club after recovering from his ACL setback.
Dani Ceballos may also not be ready for a start yet, while Brahim Diaz would need to make way for Vinicius Jr as the latter returns from a domestic ban.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Manchester City team news
Kyle Walker is set to miss the first leg with a hamstring injury, while Nathan Ake is more of a doubt than Josko Gvardiol due to their own concerns.
Manuel Akanji, who replaced Gvardiol in the 4-2 domestic win at Crystal Palace at the weekend, could start at left-back at the Bernabeu.
The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are likely to return to the XI.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 17, 2023
|Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|May 9, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|May 4, 2022
|Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 AET) Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|April 26, 2022
|Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|August 7, 2020
|Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League