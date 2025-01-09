+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid and Mallorca will eye a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final when they meet at King Abdulla Sports City on Thursday.

Last season's La Liga crown provided Los Blancos a pass to the tournament, while Mallorca booked their spot as last season's Copa del Rey runners-up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time

The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Thursday, January 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestMLL
1
T. Courtois
17
L. Vazquez
22
A. Ruediger
14
A. Tchouameni
23
F. Mendy
6
E. Camavinga
8
F. Valverde
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
11
Rodrygo
9
K. Mbappe
1
D. Greif
6
J. Copete
22
J. Mojica
23
P. Maffeo
24
M. Valjent
5
O. Mascarell
8
M. Morlanes
11
T. Asano
10
S. Darder
17
C. Larin
7
V. Muriqi

4-4-2

MLLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jagoba Arrasate

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Real Madrid team news

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries. Meanwhile, David Alaba is included in the squad despite struggling with his own ACL injury.

Defender Jesus Vallejo will not board the plane due to a knock, while Vinicius Junior's red card suspension in La Liga will have no implication here. The Brazilian is hence in contention to join Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Mallorca team news

Samu Costa will be eyeing a comeback from a muscle injury, but may be counted as a doubt alongside Antonio Raillo and Antonio Sanchez.

Elsewhere, after making rotations in last Friday's 3-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Pontevedra, Mallorca head coach Jagoba Arrasate will make a handful of changes once again.

Dominik Greif, Pablo Maffeo, Sergi Darder, Cyle Larin and Vedat Muriqi will be raring for starts.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

MLL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

