Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Moving on from the Madrid derby defeat, Real Madrid will be looking to keep the pressure on the teams around them in the 2023-24 La Liga top-four when they face Las Palmas on Wednesday.

Instead to climbing to the summit, Carlo Ancelotti's men remained third on the standings table on account of their 3-1 defeat at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

On the other hand, Las Palmas have picked up their first win this season as they defeated Granada 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for nearly one half.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match Real Madrid and Las Palmas will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm EDT on September 27 in the United Satets (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal are doubts after missing the Madrid derby due to illness and a muscle issue, respectively, while Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler remain sidelined through injuries.

So, Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal, with Jude Bellingham paired alongside Rodrygo up front.

Elsewhere, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde can see themselves in the XI, too.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rumdiger, Alaba, Garica; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Modric; Bellingham, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Las Palmas team news

Defender Mika Marmol is suspended after his red card in the Granada win, while the likes of Fabio Gonzalez, Alberto Moleiro, Benito Ramirez and Sandro Ramirez are out injured.

Saul Coco is expected to deputise for Marmol, with former Barcelona striker Munir El Haddadi set to lead the attack for the visitors.

Las Palmas possible XI: Valles; Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona; Pejino, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera; Munir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Curbelo Defenders: Coco, Suarez, Sinkgraven, Cardona, Araujo, Lemos Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulo, Loiodice, Munoz, Viera, Rodriguez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 31, 2018 Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga Nov 5, 2017 Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga Mar 1, 2017 Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas La Liga Sep 24, 2016 Las Palmas 2-2 Real Madrid La Liga Mar 13, 2016 Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga

