Real Madrid vs Girona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a top-of-the-table clash between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, with the latter looking to move back at the La Liga summit.

Both sides picked up just a point in their previous league outing, as Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid while Michel Sanchez's men played out a goalless stalemate against Real Sociedad last weekend.

The teams are just two points apart ahead of the tie, with the hosts looking to pull ahead in the title race.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Girona kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior missed the Atletico game and remain in doubt, although the duo is close to returning this weekend, while Aurelien Tchouameni is back after serving his ban.

Nacho is sidelined with a muscular problem, joining ACL injury absentees David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois.

Eduardo Camavinga is expected to shake off a knock to the knee, and Brahim Diaz is likely to continue alongside Rodrygo upfront.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Girona team news

Head coach Michel is among the ones suspended for Saturday's fixture, besides Daley Blind and Yangel Herrera. Defender Arnau Martinez and midfielder Pablo Torre can fill in for Blind and Herrera, respectively.

Juan Carlos, David Lopez, Joel Roca and Toni Villa miss out through injuries, but Artem Dovbyk anticipated to mark his return from his own setback.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, E. Garcia, Martinez, Gutierrez; Torre, A. Garcia, Martin; Tsyhankov, Dovbyk, Savio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: A. Garcia, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. Garcia, Tsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Girona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Girona 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga April 25, 2023 Girona 4-2 Real Madrid La Liga October 30, 2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Girona La Liga February 17, 2019 Real Madrid 1-2 Girona La Liga January 31, 2019 Girona 1-3 Real Madrid Copa del Rey

Useful links