Real Esteli vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the game between Real Esteli and Club America live

Mexican heavyweights Club America travel to the Estadio Independencia to square off against Real Esteli in a crucial CONCACAF Champions League encounter.

Real Esteli finished the Apertura phase of the Nicaraguan Primera Division at the pinnacle of the summit, nine points ahead of the sides chasing them. The side have started the second phase impressively and would want to continue this form in the CONCACAF Champions Cup as well.

Club America have had a similar fate to their rivals as they finished the Liga MX Apertura phase at the top of the table. They are on a run of two successive stalemates in the league as they are tied on points at the pinnacle. They will look to replicate their domestic heroics in this competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Esteli vs Club America kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Independencia

Real Esteli and Club America will face off at the Estadio Independencia with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Real Esteli vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo and FS2 in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Esteli team news

Real Esteli scored three goals in their previous outing and their forward battery of Josue Quijano, Evert Martinez, and Marvin Fletes have been in sublime form.

Maicol Balanta is another crucial player who can come off the bench and turn the tie in the home side's favour while Douglas Forvis will have a massive task guarding Esteli's goal.

Real Esteli predicted XI: Forvis; Acevedo, Ochoa, Lopez, Medina; Hernandez, Bonilla, Batiz; Quijano, Martinez, Fletes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Salandia, Forvis Defenders: Fletes, Martinez, Acevedo, Vallecillo, Balanta, Quijano, Obando Midfielders: Gutierrez, Nino, Lopez, Loaisiga, Kirklan, Ochoa, Medina, Cunningham, Salinas, Barrera, Batiz, Amaral Forwards: Bonilla, Talavera, Martinez, Gomez, Maturana, Garcia, Quijano, Flores, Hernandez, Fletes

Club America team news

Club America's centre-back Nester Araujo will be sidelined from the fixture due to a long-term injury while Leonard Suarez is confined to the treatment room due to an ankle injury.

The trio of Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, and Diego Valdes are tipped to command the engine room while Mexican striker Henry Martin will spearhead the forward battery.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky; Valdes, dos Santos, Reyes, Fidalgo; Quinones, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Recent results

The two sides are going head-to-head for the first time in their history in all competitions.

