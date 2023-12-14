Real Betis vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Betis and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Real Betis in their final group game of this season's Europa League campaign at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Thursday. With just a one-point lead at the top, both teams have the opportunity to secure the top spot in the group and advance to the last 16. However, there's also the looming threat of elimination, with third-placed Sparta Prague ready to capitalize on any missteps.

Rangers are in fine form at the moment and are unbeaten in 13 games. Group leaders Betis will need to be wary as they have only one win in the last four matches and their previous Europa League outing ended in a defeat at the hands of Sparta Prague.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Betis vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium

The game between Rangers and Real Betis will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Betis vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ViX+, Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are dealing with a considerable number of absent players ahead of this encounter. The midfield trio of Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, and Nicolas Raskin will be unavailable due to injuries. Additionally, striker Danilo is nursing an injury, meaning Cyriel Dessers is slated to start up front again after his goal in the recent win over Dundee.

Although Jose Cifuentes received a red card in the weekend victory, his suspension is slated for the next domestic fixture, allowing him to start in this match.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes, Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers, Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, McPake, Hagi, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Betis team news

Injuries have significantly impacted the Betis midfield in preparation for this match, with Nabil Fekir and William Carvalho both unavailable and key player Guido Rodriguez grappling with an ankle injury. Defensive challenges are also on the rise, as both Marc Bartra and Youssouf Sabaly are currently sidelined.

Betis predicted XI: Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Pezzella, Juan Miranda, Abner; Marc Roca, Guardado, Isco; Diao, Borja Iglesias, Ezzalzouli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Rui Defenders: Pezzella, Riad, Miranda, Abner, Bellerin Midfielders: Roca, Akouokou, Guardado, Altimira, Isco, Sanchez Forwards: Juanmi, Perez, Cruz, Iglesias, Jose

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Rangers 1-0 Betis Europa League

